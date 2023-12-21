Open Menu

BUITEMS Holds 19th Convocation

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The 19th Convocation was held at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) here Thursday, wherein 589 graduates from 32 departments, including MS, MBA, and BS, were awarded degrees.

Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, was the chief guest at the ceremony, who conferred 40 gold medals and 7 Badges of Honor Awards to high achiever students whereas 17 students of MS , 12 of MBA and 560 of BS were awarded degrees.

In addition, degrees were also awarded to the students of four departments of Zhob campus.

Speaking on this occasion, Chancellor BUITEMS Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the students who had graduated would play a key role in ending the backwardness of Balochistan. Educated and skilled youth are our pride and seeing them makes us feel that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan is safe and bright, he said.

He said that instead of being disappointed in difficult situations, students should prepare themselves to face them and never lose hope.

BUITEMS is a ray of hope for the youth of province. The students should concentrate fully on the pursuit of education, He added.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Professor Dr Khalid Hafeez said that the University has always played a role for the providing quality education and research according to international standards. The faculty and staff are working tirelessly to brighten the future of the country and the nation. The students graduating from the university today are the architects of the future who have to take the province forward said Dr.Khalid Hafeez.

He said that it was the vision of BUITEMS that upon completion of the four-year degree, the students would be useful and effective at the social, economic and industry levels.

A large number of provincial ministers, senior government figures, people from all walks of life, students and their parents participated in the event.

