UrduPoint.com

BUITEMS Playing Pivotal Role In Balochistan's Education Uplift, Says Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 09:37 PM

BUITEMS playing pivotal role in Balochistan's education uplift, says experts

Social and political activists on Saturday said Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences is playing pivotal role in the uplift of the Balochistan education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Social and political activists on Saturday said Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences is playing pivotal role in the uplift of the Balochistan education.

These views were expressed in a ceremony on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the varsity.

They also termed the university as a standard teaching place for higher education.

They also paid tribute to the faculty members and management whose tireless efforts and sincerity helped the university reaching this high standard.

The chief guest said that this day was also a recognition of the talents of the intelligent and enthusiastic students of the university and was definitely a day of pride.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Education

Recent Stories

Dera Police arrest five outlaws; arms recovered

Dera Police arrest five outlaws; arms recovered

2 minutes ago
 Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Bor ..

Italy's La Scala Says Canceling Russian Opera 'Boris Godunov' Would Mean Punishi ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

FBR policy based on direct tax dominated system

2 minutes ago
 US Democrats close in on Senate majority

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

2 minutes ago
 CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to faci ..

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

6 minutes ago
 SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri p ..

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.