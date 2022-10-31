UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:53 PM

BuITEMS standard institution of higher education in Balochistan: IGFC Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Monday celebrated the 20th anniversary of the varsity by arranging a grand event.

IGFC Balochistan (North) Major General Chaudhry Ameer Ajmal participated as the chief guest.

BUITEMS Vice Chancellor Ahmad Farooq Bizai welcomed the IGFC on arrival at the university.

The chief guest termed the university as a standard teaching place for higher education.

He also paid tribute to the faculty members and management whose tireless efforts and sincerity helped the university reach the high standard.

He said, "This day is also a recognition of the talents of the intelligent and enthusiastic students of the university and is definitely a day of pride for everyone." IGFC said that "we are all well aware of the current challenges and I believe that the aspects of security and economic and social development of Balochistan are closely interlinked for the betterment of all of us." On the occasion, the enthusiasm of the students of the university was visible, who warmly welcomed the IGFC and highlighted the culture in a unique way.

