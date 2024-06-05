BUJ Flays Attack On Chaman Press Club
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Union of Journalists on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chaman press club, calling for immediate arrest of those involved in the unlawful act.
Khalil Ahmed, President BUJ in a statement issued here, expressed his grave concerned over the growing incidents of attack on the media and media houses.
The outraged protestors in the bordering town of Chaman barged into the Chaman Press Club and broke the mirrors and other items early Wednesday.
“The district administration of Chaman shall take immediate action against this lawlessness,” BUJ President stressed.
He further clarified that a journalist is bound to report the issue without any discrimination.
The media has nothing to do with one regime issue of Chaman protestors, as its solution lies with the administration.
Media persons are performing their duties as per their professional commitments, and they will continue performing their duties with the same dedication, he maintained.
He called upon the district administration to arrest the culprits involved in attacking Chaman Press Club.
