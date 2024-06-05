Open Menu

BUJ Flays Attack On Chaman Press Club

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BUJ flays attack on Chaman Press Club

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Union of Journalists on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chaman press club, calling for immediate arrest of those involved in the unlawful act.

Khalil Ahmed, President BUJ in a statement issued here, expressed his grave concerned over the growing incidents of attack on the media and media houses.

The outraged protestors in the bordering town of Chaman barged into the Chaman Press Club and broke the mirrors and other items early Wednesday.

“The district administration of Chaman shall take immediate action against this lawlessness,” BUJ President stressed.

He further clarified that a journalist is bound to report the issue without any discrimination.

The media has nothing to do with one regime issue of Chaman protestors, as its solution lies with the administration.

Media persons are performing their duties as per their professional commitments, and they will continue performing their duties with the same dedication, he maintained.

He called upon the district administration to arrest the culprits involved in attacking Chaman Press Club.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Chaman Same Media

Recent Stories

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s ..

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements

2 minutes ago
 PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

16 minutes ago
 National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organi ..

National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..

5 minutes ago
 PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe cit ..

PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..

5 minutes ago
 European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone ..

European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut

5 minutes ago
SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholar ..

SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars

5 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

Dacoits loot bank in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan