BUJ hails formation of Right to Information Commission in Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
The Balochistan Union of Journalists on Wednesday hailed the formation of the Right to Information Commission, Balochistan and the appointment of experienced and working journalist in the commission
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Union of Journalists on Wednesday hailed the formation of the Right to Information Commission, Balochistan and the appointment of experienced and working journalist in the commission.
The BUJ President Khalil Ahmed in a statement issued here has termed the functioning of Right to Information Commission as significant measures for the promotion of transparency which will effectively ensure the fundamental right of public ‘access to information'.
He said that the inclusion of seasoned journalist in the commission will ensure the better representation of media and protection of the interests of the public.
He expressed confidence that with the appointment of working journalist, the professional principles would be taken into account in the process of releasing information.
Khalil Ahmed further said that the commission will play a significant role in promoting transparency, accountability, and public’s right to information in the province.
The Balochistan Union of Journalists termed the initiative of the incumbent government as positive step and demanded that the commission should be granted full independence status and provided resources so that it can perform its duties accordingly.
The BUJ also recommended the journalists to take advantage of this opportunity in order to make use of the RTI laws to get public information.
