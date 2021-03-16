BUJ President calls on Balochistan Governor

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said the journalists of electronic and print media across the province have played an effective role in projecting a positive image of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said the journalists of electronic and print media across the province have played an effective role in projecting a positive image of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Salman Ashraf who called on him here at Governor House Quetta.

Media was not only an effective mean of entertainment but also a reliable mean of access to knowledge and wisdom, the governor added.

He said the journalists have a key role to play in inculcating a sense of rights and duties among the people.

He also assured the journalists that he would make all possible cooperation for a lasting solution to the problems faced by the journalists community in the province.