UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BUJ President Calls On Balochistan Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:48 PM

BUJ President calls on Balochistan Governor

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said the journalists of electronic and print media across the province have played an effective role in projecting a positive image of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said the journalists of electronic and print media across the province have played an effective role in projecting a positive image of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Salman Ashraf who called on him here at Governor House Quetta.

Media was not only an effective mean of entertainment but also a reliable mean of access to knowledge and wisdom, the governor added.

He said the journalists have a key role to play in inculcating a sense of rights and duties among the people.

He also assured the journalists that he would make all possible cooperation for a lasting solution to the problems faced by the journalists community in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Amanullah Khan Media All

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,018 new COVID-19 cases, 2,651 r ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Fleming Fund assists Sindh Drug Control Admin ..

51 seconds ago

Complainants hail IGP's step of appointing guides ..

52 seconds ago

PESCO intensifies drive against defaulters across ..

54 seconds ago

Finland to use EU fund for renewal, rather than re ..

56 seconds ago

Germany arrests Gambian for crimes against humanit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.