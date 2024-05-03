BUJ protests murder of KPC President Siddique Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Friday called on the provincial government to arrest those responsible for the heinous murder of Maulana Mohammad Siddique Mengal, President of the Khuzdar Press Club.

The BUJ in a demonstration held on the World Press Freedom Day outside the Quetta Press Club, announced a three-day mourning to protest the tragic loss of a senior journalist of Balochistan.

Representatives from various segments of the society, including lawyers, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the People’s Students Forum, civil society and journalists in a large number participated in the protest.

BUJ President Khalil Ahmed strongly condemned the brutal murder of the KPC President, emphasizing that such acts undermined press freedom and democracy.

He urged for prompt and thorough investigations into the murder and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He also stressed the need for enhanced safety measures for journalists in the region and beyond.

Vice President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Saleem Shahid highlighted the pivotal role journalists played in upholding democracy and freedom of expression.

He stressed the imperative of ensuring journalists' safety and their right to report freely without fear of reprisal or censorship.

HRCP's Advocate Jalila Haider and Fareed Shahwani, a civil society activist, echoed the call for solidarity and support for journalists globally, emphasizing the importance of truth and transparency in media reporting.

