BUJ Protests Murder Of KPC President Siddique Mengal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Friday called on the provincial government to arrest those responsible for the heinous murder of Maulana Mohammad Siddique Mengal, President of the Khuzdar Press Club.
The BUJ in a demonstration held on the World Press Freedom Day outside the Quetta Press Club, announced a three-day mourning to protest the tragic loss of a senior journalist of Balochistan.
Representatives from various segments of the society, including lawyers, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the People’s Students Forum, civil society and journalists in a large number participated in the protest.
BUJ President Khalil Ahmed strongly condemned the brutal murder of the KPC President, emphasizing that such acts undermined press freedom and democracy.
He urged for prompt and thorough investigations into the murder and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He also stressed the need for enhanced safety measures for journalists in the region and beyond.
Vice President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Saleem Shahid highlighted the pivotal role journalists played in upholding democracy and freedom of expression.
He stressed the imperative of ensuring journalists' safety and their right to report freely without fear of reprisal or censorship.
HRCP's Advocate Jalila Haider and Fareed Shahwani, a civil society activist, echoed the call for solidarity and support for journalists globally, emphasizing the importance of truth and transparency in media reporting.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President lauds overseas community for highlighting Kashmir issue1 minute ago
-
AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting2 minutes ago
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer21 minutes ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP22 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day23 minutes ago
-
New solarization policy prioritizes public benefit: Leghari23 minutes ago
-
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 202434 minutes ago
-
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO34 minutes ago
-
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest situation in IOK34 minutes ago
-
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam48 minutes ago