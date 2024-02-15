Open Menu

BUJ to move courts against wrongful termination of journalists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on Thursday decided to move courts against wrongful termination of journalists from several media outlets.

The decision to the effect was taken in the inaugural meeting of the newly-elect BUJ cabinet, chaired by President Khalil Ahmed, at the Quetta Press Club.

The BUJ's leadership voiced their concern over firing of journalists by the media outlets without any warning or prior consultation, and reaffirmed their commitment to defend the legal rights of the media workers.

They emphasised,"Media owners cannot fire journalists from their respective organisations without serving any notice and fulfilling a due legal procedure."

The BUJ advised the journalists concerned to file their applications within two days so that their cases could be taken up immediately.

