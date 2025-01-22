Open Menu

BUJ’s Journalist Panel Leaders Visits APP Regarding Election Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM

BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign

In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday.

The panel was led by Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, former PFUJ President Shahzad Zulfiqar, former BUJ President Ayub Tareen, Balochistan Union of Journalists candidate for president Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary candidate Abdul Ghani Kakar and others.

The leadership of the Journalist Panel appealed to the APP colleagues to vote enthusiastically on February 29 and said that this time the colleagues of Balochistan Union of Journalists should give the vote on the basis of performance.

Ex, BUJ’ President Ayub Tareen said that the panel whose performance is in front of everyone and would make the Journalist Penal successful.

Mr. Khalil candidate of Journalist Penal as President said that The Journalist Panel candidates believe only in performance and this time all the colleagues nominated by the panel in the elections would be judged by their act.

He said that the historical steps taken by the colleagues of the journalist panel in their previous term are a living example of performance, millions of rupees of assistance have been approved and provided for the treatment of the BUJ colleagues from the Journalists Welfare Fund.

He said that the Journalists Housing Scheme is also in the stages of completion and the colleagues have also been continuously informed about the project saying that efforts are being made to convey this good news to the colleagues in the coming term.

On this occasion, APP Quetta Bureau Nazar Muhammad Baloch and other BUJ members assured that the APP colleagues would give vote in favor of the Journalists Panel.

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 ..

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth

3 minutes ago
 Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

3 minutes ago
 EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathro ..

EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow

3 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance r ..

IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

3 minutes ago
 School uniforms distribution among students in Lay ..

School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district

3 minutes ago
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre

3 minutes ago
 IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, tr ..

IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders

3 minutes ago
 Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings f ..

Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1

6 minutes ago
 Tanveer Machi gang busted

Tanveer Machi gang busted

6 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absc ..

Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan