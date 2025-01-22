BUJ’s Journalist Panel Leaders Visits APP Regarding Election Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday.
The panel was led by Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, former PFUJ President Shahzad Zulfiqar, former BUJ President Ayub Tareen, Balochistan Union of Journalists candidate for president Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary candidate Abdul Ghani Kakar and others.
The leadership of the Journalist Panel appealed to the APP colleagues to vote enthusiastically on February 29 and said that this time the colleagues of Balochistan Union of Journalists should give the vote on the basis of performance.
Ex, BUJ’ President Ayub Tareen said that the panel whose performance is in front of everyone and would make the Journalist Penal successful.
Mr. Khalil candidate of Journalist Penal as President said that The Journalist Panel candidates believe only in performance and this time all the colleagues nominated by the panel in the elections would be judged by their act.
He said that the historical steps taken by the colleagues of the journalist panel in their previous term are a living example of performance, millions of rupees of assistance have been approved and provided for the treatment of the BUJ colleagues from the Journalists Welfare Fund.
He said that the Journalists Housing Scheme is also in the stages of completion and the colleagues have also been continuously informed about the project saying that efforts are being made to convey this good news to the colleagues in the coming term.
On this occasion, APP Quetta Bureau Nazar Muhammad Baloch and other BUJ members assured that the APP colleagues would give vote in favor of the Journalists Panel.
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference3 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre3 minutes ago
-
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders3 minutes ago
-
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 16 minutes ago
-
Tanveer Machi gang busted6 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners6 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma6 minutes ago
-
10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected as Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK6 minutes ago
-
BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi visits GSAE Technical School Gulbahar6 minutes ago