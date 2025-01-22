BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In connection with the election campaign of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ), the leaders of the Journalist Panel (JP) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Quetta Bureau on Wednesday.

The panel was led by Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq Rind, former PFUJ President Shahzad Zulfiqar, former BUJ President Ayub Tareen, Balochistan Union of Journalists candidate for president Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary candidate Abdul Ghani Kakar and others.

The leadership of the Journalist Panel appealed to the APP colleagues to vote enthusiastically on February 29 and said that this time the colleagues of Balochistan Union of Journalists should give the vote on the basis of performance.

Ex, BUJ’ President Ayub Tareen said that the panel whose performance is in front of everyone and would make the Journalist Penal successful.

Mr. Khalil candidate of Journalist Penal as President said that The Journalist Panel candidates believe only in performance and this time all the colleagues nominated by the panel in the elections would be judged by their act.

He said that the historical steps taken by the colleagues of the journalist panel in their previous term are a living example of performance, millions of rupees of assistance have been approved and provided for the treatment of the BUJ colleagues from the Journalists Welfare Fund.

He said that the Journalists Housing Scheme is also in the stages of completion and the colleagues have also been continuously informed about the project saying that efforts are being made to convey this good news to the colleagues in the coming term.

On this occasion, APP Quetta Bureau Nazar Muhammad Baloch and other BUJ members assured that the APP colleagues would give vote in favor of the Journalists Panel.