Bukhari Congrats Peshawarities For Getting Modern Travelling Facility

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:34 AM

Bukhari congrats Peshawarities for getting modern travelling facility

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbbas Bukhari Thursday congratulated the people of Peshawar (Peshawarities) for getting the first-ever eco-friendly and modern travelling facility in the shape of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbbas Bukhari Thursday congratulated the people of Peshawar (Peshawarities) for getting the first-ever eco-friendly and modern travelling facility in the shape of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

"Congratulations to the people of KPK.

As promised by PM [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, a state of the art and environment friendly BRT project is now a reality with no subsidies given from day 1," he tweeted after the prime minister inaugurated the project in Peshawar.

He also appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for completing the project. "Well done Team KPK! ," he added to his tweet along with a hash-tag of BRTWayToProgress.

More Stories From Pakistan

