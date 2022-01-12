UrduPoint.com

Bukhari Inaugurates "Ehsaas Wall" At Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday inaugurated the "Ehsaas Wall" set up by district administration and Social Welfare department near Library Chowk at Bahawalpur

The district administration with the coordination of Social Welfare department had arranged clothes, shoes, children's toys and books on the "Ehsaas Wall" for the poor and needy people, says a press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sehar Siddiqua and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the establishment of the "Ehsaas Wall" was a wonderful step of district government and Social Welfare department.

He said that financially sound people along with the government should take part in this work of goodness, adding that philanthropists should leave their used things at the "Ehsaas Wall" for deserving people so that anyone in need could use it.

He said that no one's self-esteem would be hurt by the "Ehsaas Wall".

On this occasion, the provincial minister also distributed warm clothes among the needy women.

