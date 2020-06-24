UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bukhari Reviews Progress On Cycling Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Bukhari reviews progress on cycling track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday reviewed progress on a cycling track, being built at a mini-park of Sector F-8 to promote bicycle culture.

Director General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Sayed Shafaq and Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADC-G) Omer Randhawa told the SAPM that the characterized facility was extended in a park of Faisal Avenue to develop a mini-park-cum-cycling-track to attract the citizens towards healthy activities.

Zulfikar Bukhari was told that the project worth Rs 0.9 million was being executed by the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), whereas the ICT administration had been taking beautification measures in the area.

Omer Randhawa said street lights and signage would also be installed to enhance the area's beauty. Benches had already been installed in the mini-park, he added.

"The ICT administration and MCI collaborated to create a cycling track which is 900 meter in length and has a width of 2.5 meter," Sayed Shafaq told to the SAPM.

Zulfikar Bukhari underlined the need for setting up dedicated cycling lanes in the Federal capital to promote environment-friendly mobility modes on the pattern of the European countries.

Talking to media, the ADC-G said more cycling tracks were in offing to promote healthy activities among public. "After the COVID-19, cycling becomes an attraction for the people in Islamabad which prompts the need for setting up more such facilities."

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Cycling Progress Media Million

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

24 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

24 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

34 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

17 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Victory Parade in Moscow Held at Highes ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.