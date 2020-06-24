Bukhari reviews progress on cycling track

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday reviewed progress on a cycling track, being built at a mini-park of Sector F-8 to promote bicycle culture.

Director General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Sayed Shafaq and Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADC-G) Omer Randhawa told the SAPM that the characterized facility was extended in a park of Faisal Avenue to develop a mini-park-cum-cycling-track to attract the citizens towards healthy activities.

Zulfikar Bukhari was told that the project worth Rs 0.9 million was being executed by the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), whereas the ICT administration had been taking beautification measures in the area.

Omer Randhawa said street lights and signage would also be installed to enhance the area's beauty. Benches had already been installed in the mini-park, he added.

"The ICT administration and MCI collaborated to create a cycling track which is 900 meter in length and has a width of 2.5 meter," Sayed Shafaq told to the SAPM.

Zulfikar Bukhari underlined the need for setting up dedicated cycling lanes in the Federal capital to promote environment-friendly mobility modes on the pattern of the European countries.

Talking to media, the ADC-G said more cycling tracks were in offing to promote healthy activities among public. "After the COVID-19, cycling becomes an attraction for the people in Islamabad which prompts the need for setting up more such facilities."