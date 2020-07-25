Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting their countrymen amid pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday expressed his gratitude to the generous Pakistani diaspora for taking care of their compatriots in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday expressed his gratitude to the generous Pakistani diaspora for taking care of their compatriots in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari met with Pakistani community members & consulate staff in UAE who rendered exceptional services for Overseas Pakistanis during COVID-19," the OP&HRD ministry said in series of tweets.

Zulfikar Bukhari also lauded the community for their charitable work for the Pakistani diaspora, stuck in the UAE due to the contagion.

The SAPM thanked the community for their valuable and timely support to the destitute in providing ration and free tickets.

He also appreciated the Embassy and Consulate General staff for ensuring repatriation of a huge number of stranded Pakistanis.

"The tiresome task of such a large number of Overseas Pakistanis repatriation to Pakistan was done by the Embassy and the Consulate with help of the philanthropist in the community," he added.

According to the ministry, some 75,000 Pakistanis brought to the country shores through around 150 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Some 1276 people have given free air tickets. Ration bags were distributed among 19,000 Pakistanis and 757 provided accommodations.