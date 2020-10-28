Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity but on personal expense: OP&HRD

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Wednesday clarified that National Tourism Coordination Board, Chairman, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had travelled to Chitral in official capacity

"But, he borne all of the expenses from his own pocket," it said while rejecting a news item appearing on social media.

In a tweet, the ministry termed the claim as 'false news and baseless propaganda' and said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development travelled on 'personal expense'.

"The visit is in an official capacity to break ground of a $30 million hospitality in Chitral with foreign investment. The project will generate thousands of jobs for local population," the ministry added to its tweet.