Buledi chairs 'The Role of Tribal Structures' panel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, participated in a dynamic panel discussion titled "The Role of Tribal Structures - Leveraging Traditional Institutions for Peace Building."

The panel brought together government school teachers and lecturers to explore the potential of traditional tribal structures in fostering peace and harmony in Balochistan.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the critical role of tribal institutions in Balochistan's socio-political landscape.

She highlighted how these structures, deeply rooted in the province's cultural heritage, can be pivotal in resolving conflicts, promoting education, and enhancing community cohesion.

"Tribal structures have long been the cornerstone of Balochistan's social fabric," Dr. Buledi stated. "By leveraging these traditional institutions, we can create sustainable peace-building mechanisms that resonate with the local populace.

"

The panel discussion covered a wide range of topics, including the integration of modern education with traditional values, the role of teachers in mediating community disputes, and the importance of empowering local leaders to address contemporary challenges.

The educators shared their experiences and insights, offering valuable perspectives on how to effectively engage with tribal leaders and communities.

The event underscored the necessity of collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and tribal authorities to achieve lasting peace and development in Balochistan.

Dr. Buledi reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting initiatives that harness the strengths of traditional systems while promoting progressive educational and social policies.

The event concluded with a consensus on the need for continuous dialogue and partnership to foster a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

APP/ask.