Buledi Meets Governor KP, Discuss Political Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Balochistan and former senator Dr Muhammad Ismail Buledi met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor House on Saturday.
During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the current political situation of the country, the overall conditions in Balochistan, and matters of mutual interest.
Both leaders strongly condemned the tragic incident in Khuzdar, likening it to the Army Public school tragedy and declaring it a national calamity.
They expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and vowed that the terrorists, backed by Indian support, would soon be brought to justice and made an example.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the country currently needs unity, solidarity, and tolerance more than ever.
Recent Stories
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands launches clothes stitching training centers for women in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Buledi meets Governor KP, discuss political affairs2 minutes ago
-
PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi22 minutes ago
-
CPO hold meeting to prevent crimes22 minutes ago
-
Women's handicrafts festival showcases rural women's skills in Mirpurkhas32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations52 minutes ago
-
Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat52 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest 8 in anti-drug crackdown, over 13 kg drugs seized52 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority fines milk tankers for adulteration52 minutes ago
-
"Third World Sindhi Language Conference" to start from May 2652 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders execution of proper planning for utilization of water resources in the state52 minutes ago