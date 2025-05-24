Open Menu

Buledi Meets Governor KP, Discuss Political Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Balochistan and former senator Dr Muhammad Ismail Buledi met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the current political situation of the country, the overall conditions in Balochistan, and matters of mutual interest.

Both leaders strongly condemned the tragic incident in Khuzdar, likening it to the Army Public school tragedy and declaring it a national calamity.

They expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and vowed that the terrorists, backed by Indian support, would soon be brought to justice and made an example.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the country currently needs unity, solidarity, and tolerance more than ever.

