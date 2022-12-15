Bulgarian ambassador visits chrysanthemum, autumn flower exhibition at UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Ms. Irena Genadieva Gancheva visited the chrysanthemum and autumn flower exhibition, organised by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its Floriculture Research Area.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Ms. Irena Genadieva Gancheva visited the chrysanthemum and autumn flower exhibition, organised by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its Floriculture Research Area.

More than 100 species of chrysanthemum were put on display at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. Dean Sciences Ashghar Bajwa, Director Horticulture Dr Jafar Jaskani, Treasurer Umar Saeed and Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif were also present.

The ambassador appreciated the UAF role in the agriculture and educational sector. She called for further strengthening the agriculture and educational ties between their agricultural university and UAF in order to learn from each other experiences. She said that Pakistan was producing one of the best mangoes of the world with excellent aroma and taste. She said that they would hold meetings with UAF to explore the area of collaboration and work together in the agriculture sector.

She said that their country population was less than Faisalabad. She said that climate changes and environmental degradation were posing a serious threat.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that joint efforts would pave the way to learn from each other's experiences. He said that a joint degree should be initiated between the UAF and Agriculture University of Bulgaria. He said that the flowers give us a message of love and peace. He said we have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country. He said that the country was achieved after great sacrifices. Now it is our duty to work for the development and prosperity so that the different challenges could be addressed effectively, he said adding the University was used to hold such events that provide the opportunity to showcase their idea of creativity in flower arrangements.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said there is a need to beautify the characters with brotherhood and love. He said that flower exhibition was a step towards spreading such messages.