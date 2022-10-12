Pakistan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mariam Madiha Aftab on Wednesday said that since the trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate with actual potential, the host country should take advantage of Pakistan's market and establish useful business linkages there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mariam Madiha Aftab on Wednesday said that since the trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate with actual potential, the host country should take advantage of Pakistan's market and establish useful business linkages there.

Ambassador Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab expressed these views at a ceremony held at the embassy premises for the inauguration of 'Pakistan Trade and Cultural Centre,' said a press release issued by the Pakistan's Embassy in Bulgaria.

She also assured the full support of Pakistan's embassy to the concerned business associations and companies in Bulgaria in this regard.

The centre displayed samples relating to main Pakistani export items, including textile products, leather goods, sports goods, surgical instruments & medical supplies, Himalayan salt product and traditional Pakistani handicrafts.

In addition, different paintings depicting the rich cultural diversity of Pakistani provinces were also displayed in the centre.

The inauguration of the ceremony was carried out by the President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Mr.

Tsvetan Simeonov which was attended by different businessmen from Sofia as well as representatives of regional chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Simeonov expressed gratitude to the embassy for its continuous efforts and initiatives to strengthen trade relations between the two friendly countries. The efforts were, but not confined to, organizing exhibitions and arranging online B-2-B (Business to Business) meetings.

He appreciated the initiative of the embassy to establish the Trade & Cultural Centre' which would help the Bulgarian businessmen immensely as they could see the samples directly and get information about the respective businesses.

On the occasion, he also encouraged the Bulgarian businesses to take advantage of GSP+ status of Pakistan which allowed the import of products duty-free in the European markets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ambassador thanked Mr. Simeonov and officials of BCCI for their continuous support aimed at cementing the trade relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, documentaries depicting the trade and tourism potential, as well as rich cultural diversity of Pakistan, were also shown to the participants.