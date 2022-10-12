UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Businesses Should Take Advantage Of Pakistan's Market: Ambassador Mariam Madiha Aftab

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of Pakistan's market: Ambassador Mariam Madiha Aftab

Pakistan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mariam Madiha Aftab on Wednesday said that since the trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate with actual potential, the host country should take advantage of Pakistan's market and establish useful business linkages there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mariam Madiha Aftab on Wednesday said that since the trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate with actual potential, the host country should take advantage of Pakistan's market and establish useful business linkages there.

Ambassador Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab expressed these views at a ceremony held at the embassy premises for the inauguration of 'Pakistan Trade and Cultural Centre,' said a press release issued by the Pakistan's Embassy in Bulgaria.

She also assured the full support of Pakistan's embassy to the concerned business associations and companies in Bulgaria in this regard.

The centre displayed samples relating to main Pakistani export items, including textile products, leather goods, sports goods, surgical instruments & medical supplies, Himalayan salt product and traditional Pakistani handicrafts.

In addition, different paintings depicting the rich cultural diversity of Pakistani provinces were also displayed in the centre.

The inauguration of the ceremony was carried out by the President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Mr.

Tsvetan Simeonov which was attended by different businessmen from Sofia as well as representatives of regional chambers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Simeonov expressed gratitude to the embassy for its continuous efforts and initiatives to strengthen trade relations between the two friendly countries. The efforts were, but not confined to, organizing exhibitions and arranging online B-2-B (Business to Business) meetings.

He appreciated the initiative of the embassy to establish the Trade & Cultural Centre' which would help the Bulgarian businessmen immensely as they could see the samples directly and get information about the respective businesses.

On the occasion, he also encouraged the Bulgarian businesses to take advantage of GSP+ status of Pakistan which allowed the import of products duty-free in the European markets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ambassador thanked Mr. Simeonov and officials of BCCI for their continuous support aimed at cementing the trade relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, documentaries depicting the trade and tourism potential, as well as rich cultural diversity of Pakistan, were also shown to the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Import Business Sofia Bulgaria Chamber Market Commerce Textile From Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to dev ..

Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to develop technology leaders

1 minute ago
 US Defense Secretary Says Ukraine Still Needs Even ..

US Defense Secretary Says Ukraine Still Needs Even More Long-Range, Air Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Asking Allies for Integrated Air Missile D ..

Ukraine Asking Allies for Integrated Air Missile Defense System - Milley

1 minute ago
 Philippines Registers Increased Activity of Bulusa ..

Philippines Registers Increased Activity of Bulusan Volcano - Seismology Institu ..

2 minutes ago
 US Producer Prices Overshoot Estimates, Adding to ..

US Producer Prices Overshoot Estimates, Adding to Inflation Fight - Labor Dept. ..

4 minutes ago
 Addl IGP directs tight security arrangements for b ..

Addl IGP directs tight security arrangements for by-elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.