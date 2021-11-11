Bulgarian Envoy Extend Good Wishes For Pakistan Cricket Team
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irina Ganchiva Thursday extended her best wishes for the victory of Pakistani team against Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.
"Wishing Pakistan team all the best, keep the spirit," she said in her video message.