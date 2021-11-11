UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Envoy Extend Good Wishes For Pakistan Cricket Team

Thu 11th November 2021

Bulgarian envoy extend good wishes for Pakistan cricket team

Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irina Ganchiva Thursday extended her best wishes for the victory of Pakistani team against Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irina Ganchiva Thursday extended her best wishes for the victory of Pakistani team against Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

"Wishing Pakistan team all the best, keep the spirit," she said in her video message.

More Stories From Pakistan

