Bulgarian envoy extend good wishes for Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irina Ganchiva Thursday extended her best wishes for the victory of Pakistani team against Australia in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

"Wishing Pakistan team all the best, keep the spirit," she said in her video message.