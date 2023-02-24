Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Bulgaria in Pakistan Madam Irena Gancheva here on Friday inaugurated "Future World Model United Nations (FWMUN)" 2023, with the theme of the promotion and protection of human rights in a digital age" The Ambassador expressed her delight in witnessing the event and emphasized the importance of investing in education for the country's future.

She shared her own MUN experiences as a student and how they helped shape her diplomatic career said a news release.

Ms. Gancheva also highlighted the long-standing friendly and economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Pakistan and the opportunities for the two countries to further strengthen their ties.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 provides a platform for students to come together and find solutions to problems through constructive debate and an exchange of ideas.

The event is a mix of cultural diversity and an intellectual mindset.

The exclusive FWMUN 2023 conference is a timely reminder that together as a nation, we can overcome any calamity, pandemic or disaster if we stand united.

The event marks the beginning of the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, and peace for all. It opens opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process, living their learning experience as young diplomats.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 promises to be a transformative experience for all participants and will play a significant role in sensitizing the international community and maximizing the skills of diplomacy amongst educated youth.