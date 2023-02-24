UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Envoy Inaugurates Future "World MUN 2023"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023"

The Ambassador of Bulgaria in Pakistan Madam Irena Gancheva here on Friday inaugurated "Future World Model United Nations (FWMUN)" 2023, with the theme of the promotion and protection of human rights in a digital age" The Ambassador expressed her delight in witnessing the event and emphasized the importance of investing in education for the country's future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Bulgaria in Pakistan Madam Irena Gancheva here on Friday inaugurated "Future World Model United Nations (FWMUN)" 2023, with the theme of the promotion and protection of human rights in a digital age" The Ambassador expressed her delight in witnessing the event and emphasized the importance of investing in education for the country's future.

She shared her own MUN experiences as a student and how they helped shape her diplomatic career said a news release.

Ms. Gancheva also highlighted the long-standing friendly and economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Pakistan and the opportunities for the two countries to further strengthen their ties.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 provides a platform for students to come together and find solutions to problems through constructive debate and an exchange of ideas.

The event is a mix of cultural diversity and an intellectual mindset.

The exclusive FWMUN 2023 conference is a timely reminder that together as a nation, we can overcome any calamity, pandemic or disaster if we stand united.

The event marks the beginning of the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, and peace for all. It opens opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process, living their learning experience as young diplomats.

The Future World Model United Nations FWMUN 2023 promises to be a transformative experience for all participants and will play a significant role in sensitizing the international community and maximizing the skills of diplomacy amongst educated youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange Education Student Young Bulgaria Event All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles over death of Marre ..

3 minutes ago
 German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

8 minutes ago
 US Seizes $75Mln Worth of Russian Businessman Veks ..

US Seizes $75Mln Worth of Russian Businessman Vekselberg's Properties - Justice ..

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

6 minutes ago
 Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.