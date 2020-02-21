Bulgarian envoy says keen to enhance trade with Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has said his country is keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan as well as business-to-business contacts between the two countries.

He was talking to exporters at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office here on Friday. Surgical industry leader in the country Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa also attended the meeting.

The ambassador asked the Sialkot-based surgical instrument manufacturers and exporters to explore the untapped international trade markets of Bulgaria and strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

Parashkevov said that his country was keen to launch joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan. He assured that his country would help promote Sialkot's surgical instruments industry in the world and provide easy access to Bulgarian and European Union (EU) markets.

Jehangir Bajwa said the Sialkot exporters have great potential to capture the international trade markets of Bulgaria by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products.

Earlier, the Bulgarian envoy also visited several leading surgical instrument manufacturing units in Sialkot.

