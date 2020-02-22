Bulgarian envoy visits SCCI, discusses bilateral trade opportunities

Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has called upon Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets of Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral trade

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has called upon Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets of Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral trade.

He was addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Saturday, after visiting leading industrial units in the city. He said his country was keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan and it could act as a gateway to Europe for Sialkot exporters. He promised easy access for Sialkot-made products to Bulgaria and Europe.

The ambassador said his country was interested in launching joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan. He said time was ripe to further strengthen the mutual trade ties.

He showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People", which was screened during the meeting.

The SCCI president, speaking on the occasion, said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and Bulgaria remained US$34.78 million in fiscal year 2018-19. However, there was a huge potential to increase the volume of trade. Both sides need to ponder on developing a strategy for bringing improvements, he added.

He said Pakistan and Bulgaria had always enjoyed friendly ties, build upon mutual respect and a convergence of views on global and regional developments. He said both countries should facilitate single country exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations.