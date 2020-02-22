UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Envoy Visits SCCI, Discusses Bilateral Trade Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Bulgarian envoy visits SCCI, discusses bilateral trade opportunities

Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has called upon Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets of Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral trade

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Bulgarian Ambassador in Pakistan Aleksandar Parashkevov has called upon Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets of Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral trade.

He was addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Saturday, after visiting leading industrial units in the city. He said his country was keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan and it could act as a gateway to Europe for Sialkot exporters. He promised easy access for Sialkot-made products to Bulgaria and Europe.

The ambassador said his country was interested in launching joint ventures in different fields in Pakistan. He said time was ripe to further strengthen the mutual trade ties.

He showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People", which was screened during the meeting.

The SCCI president, speaking on the occasion, said that the total trade volume between Pakistan and Bulgaria remained US$34.78 million in fiscal year 2018-19. However, there was a huge potential to increase the volume of trade. Both sides need to ponder on developing a strategy for bringing improvements, he added.

He said Pakistan and Bulgaria had always enjoyed friendly ties, build upon mutual respect and a convergence of views on global and regional developments. He said both countries should facilitate single country exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Europe Bulgaria Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

Turkey's Pegasus to launch flights for Pakistan

12 seconds ago

International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) offic ..

20 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to r ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP announces two new cases of coronavirus

11 minutes ago

Second Death From COVID-19 Disease Registered in I ..

22 seconds ago

Seven held for kite flying in Sialkot

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.