Bulk of expired pesticides recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The officials of the agricultural department recovered a huge amount of expired pesticides worth millions of rupees after a crackdown launched here on Wednesday against the illicit drugs supply.

The team comprising Assistant Director Khurrum Shehzad and an officer Dr Muhammad Yasir launched a raid on the directives of the local DC over repeated complaints of supply of expired and ineffective agricultural medicines in markets, said the officials.

The medicines worth Rs 144,012 were caught from the spot located at Adda Nawan Chowk.

The case was registered with Sadar Police Station and expired medicines were also handed over to the police, the officials further added.