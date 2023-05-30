UrduPoint.com

Bulk Of Expired Pesticides Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Bulk of expired pesticides seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Expired pesticides worth Rs. 13,59,968 were recovered during crackdown as Agriculture Pest Warning department seized the herbicides in a huge quantity from grain market of tehsil Jahanian on Monday .

Dr Yasir, Assistant Director Agriculture who led the crackdown down registered case with Jahanian Police Station on his report. All recovered drugs with purchasing receipts were handed over to the police.

He said later on that agriculture was fundamental department of their economy. He vowed that those who would exploit farmers be dealt with iron hands.

He said provision of pesticides on standard rates in market was main preference of his job.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Agriculture Job Jahanian Market All From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

26 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

37 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

37 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

41 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.