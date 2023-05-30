Bulk of expired pesticides seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Expired pesticides worth Rs. 13,59,968 were recovered during crackdown as Agriculture Pest Warning department seized the herbicides in a huge quantity from grain market of tehsil Jahanian on Monday .

Dr Yasir, Assistant Director Agriculture who led the crackdown down registered case with Jahanian Police Station on his report. All recovered drugs with purchasing receipts were handed over to the police.

He said later on that agriculture was fundamental department of their economy. He vowed that those who would exploit farmers be dealt with iron hands.

He said provision of pesticides on standard rates in market was main preference of his job.