Bulk of stolen goods recovered in multan

Motorway police recovered huge quantity of stolen household goods as well as a vehicle used in crime through timely action in the limits of police station Basti Malook

According to spokesman of police, it intercepted a vehicle near Matay Walla Pull but unidentified accused succeeded to escape in the darkness during wee hours of Friday.

The vehicle was stuffed with large quantity of houehold goods including cartons of ghee, tea packs, bundles of soap, cigarettes, and other miscellaneous items ,amounting to about 3 lac rupees, including a pistol .

Admin motorway Waqar Jilani, SHO police Basti Makook ,besides other official staff , took the goods into custody. During investigation, it was learnt that robbers had looted a grocery store after tying up its guard and breaking the locks.

Entire stock was handed over to the affected store owner and search for the accused was ongoing.