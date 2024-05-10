Bulk Stock Of Physician Samples Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The drugs control wing of the Health department seized a bulk stock of physicians samples of various pharmaceutical companies from a warehouse here on Friday.
A team headed by drug controller Muhammad Mohsin Asghar raided the third floor of Chaudhry plaza in the wholesale market in Chiniot bazaar and seized stock of medicine stamped ‘Not For Sale’ which was being sold in markets by removing the stamps.
The team also collected samples of some other medicines for lab analysis from the warehouse.
A case has been registered against the accused.
