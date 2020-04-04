Bull-cart dacoity case: Police arrests accused in Muzaffargarh

The police have arrested an accused who snatched bull-cart and injured the owner during dacoity bid at Shah Jamal Road and also recovered bull-cart

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have arrested an accused who snatched bull-cart and injured the owner during dacoity bid at Shah Jamal Road and also recovered bull-cart.

According to details, Civil lines police station SHO Iftikhar Malkani traced the accused of case No 116/20 who had snatched the bull-cart from a labourer during dacoity at Tandlianwala sugar mill Shah Jamal Road and also injured him.

The police also recovered bull-cart worth Rs 250,000 from the accused and handed over to the labourer.

DPO Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of SHO civil lines and his team for helping the labourer.

APP /shn-sak