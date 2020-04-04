UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bull-cart Dacoity Case: Police Arrests Accused In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:41 PM

Bull-cart dacoity case: Police arrests accused in Muzaffargarh

The police have arrested an accused who snatched bull-cart and injured the owner during dacoity bid at Shah Jamal Road and also recovered bull-cart

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have arrested an accused who snatched bull-cart and injured the owner during dacoity bid at Shah Jamal Road and also recovered bull-cart.

According to details, Civil lines police station SHO Iftikhar Malkani traced the accused of case No 116/20 who had snatched the bull-cart from a labourer during dacoity at Tandlianwala sugar mill Shah Jamal Road and also injured him.

The police also recovered bull-cart worth Rs 250,000 from the accused and handed over to the labourer.

DPO Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of SHO civil lines and his team for helping the labourer.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Punjab govt for establishing field ..

7 minutes ago

Bilawal shares video message on death anniversary ..

22 minutes ago

PCB chalks out plan for departmental cricket for p ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI express grief , shock over demise of Sikand ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Keir Starmer elected new UK Labour leader: party

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.