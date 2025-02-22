Bull Electrocuted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A bull was electrocuted while its owner briefly lost consciousness after their cart came into contact with a electricity pole in the Deen Pur area,here on Saturday.
According to local sources,the cart owner Qayyum was guiding his bull cart near the pole when a sudden electric surge jolted the cart,causing him to faint and killing the bull.
After regaining consciousness,Qayyum was inconsolable,explaining that the bull cart was his only source of livelihood.
