Bull electrocuted

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A bull was electrocuted while its owner briefly lost consciousness after their cart came into contact with a electricity pole in the Deen Pur area,here on Saturday.

According to local sources,the cart owner Qayyum was guiding his bull cart near the pole when a sudden electric surge jolted the cart,causing him to faint and killing the bull.

After regaining consciousness,Qayyum was inconsolable,explaining that the bull cart was his only source of livelihood.