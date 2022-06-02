UrduPoint.com

Bull Race Competition Organised With Zeal In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Bull race competition organised with zeal in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Bull race competition was conducted on an outskirt of the district Kotwal, with great delight and zeal in connection with Baisakhi festival here on Thursday.

In addition to local, a large number of beautiful and healthy bulls were brought from Jhang, Lodhran among other districts of Southern Punjab to take part in the competition Falak Sher, owner of a bull named as Rustum, told media that he has bought his bull worth 5 million.

He further said participants of the race used to bring up their animals like own children.

He said daily expenses of his bull's food exceeds from Rs.2000 to 3000.

Supervisor of the competition, islam Din Dogar said bull race is part of splendid culture of Punjab.

To promote Punjabi's culture as well as keeping the fabulous ritual alive, he used to conduct such program yearly, said he. People from across the region come to enjoy the event, he added. He called for patronising the event by Punjab government to add more flavour in order to gain wider space in the field in future.

Winners of the competition danced emotionally after concluding the event as their bulls won the race on the occasion.

The competition was won by bull named as Qalandra owned by man, Jamil Dogar hailed from Multan.

In Punjab, the Vaisakhi or Baisakhi festival is celebrated with immense love and respect. This celebration is very important to farmers because it signifies the beginning of harvest season (Rabi crop)

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Man Jhang Lodhran Media Event From Race Million Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

10 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

10 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

10 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.