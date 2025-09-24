"Bull Race" Competition Organized To Promote Traditions, Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A traditional competitions of cultural game " Bull Race" have been organized on the occasion of the annual Urs, Pir Syed Muhammad Shah Bukhari (RA) in Chak No. 223 Ramana South, in suburb of Chiniot to promote regional tradition and peace.
On this occasion, fifty pairs of bulls from all over the Punjab participated in the running event.
In the competitions, bulls named "Heera" and "Badshah" performed brilliantly and completed the most rounds in the stipulated time and won the field.
The owner of the winning bull pair was awarded a trophy and a prize by the organizers.
A large number of spectators, including the locals, came from far and wide to watch the bull race, who expressed their traditional enthusiasm by beating bhangras to the beat of drums.
This cultural game has described as a means of promoting regional traditions and public entertainment.
