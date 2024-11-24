Bulla Beware: Decode The Secret Language Of Shopkeepers In Twin Cities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) If you frequently visit the markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, you may have overheard salesmen in shoe or garment shops speaking a language that seems unfamiliar, using numbers and expressions understood only by insiders.
Don’t worry, it’s not a new dialect it's a coded system of communication passed down through generations, with shopkeepers using it to keep an edge over customers, protect profit margins and all without anyone catching wind of it.
Let’s break it down. One of the most commonly overheard words in this private terminology is "Bulla." But don’t jump to a conclusion, it’s not name-calling or an insult. In fact, it is the term salesmen use to refer to a customer, regardless of gender. When a customer walks into the shop, the sales team quickly assesses their appearance, clothing, and posture. If they're deemed a “Bulla,” the game is on.
So, who created this code? Where did it come from? According to many elderly shopkeepers, the origins are unclear. “It comes from our forefathers,” says one elderly Pindi salesman, “We call it ‘Batori,’ a collection of phrases that no one outside the market understands,” most shopkeepers responded similarly to APP.
Though there’s no official record of “Batori” in trade talk history, it continues to thrive in the streets of the twin cities and beyond.
Muhammad Afzal, a salesman with over 30 years of experience in Pindi, Islamabad’s markets, shares his insights with a grin. “This secretive set of slangs is passed down like a sacred trade secret. Every new salesman to the market is taught as an initiation ritual.” According to Afzal, it helps conceal information from the customers about a product’s real price and
allows salesmen to control the process to ensure maximum gains.
He continues, revealing a few more covert terms. “Bulla chokas ee khial rakhi,” for example, roughly translates to, “This customer is well-off, treat him with respect.” The message is clear from the senior or the shop owner to make sure this person walks out with something expensive in their bag.
Conversely, if a customer is just browsing, there’s a code too: “Diwo ha aitch karo.
” It instructs a junior salesman to wrap it up and focus on more promising customers.
The phrase “Bulla kasso kahrr ha” signals that a customer looks too poor to make a purchase. “It’s a red flag. It tells the team to get rid of him quickly,” Afzal explained.
Salesmen have an entire arsenal of these coded phrases, like: • “Bulla palsi aa” (The customer is serious and will definitely buy).
“Chabbian lamtar dass isko” (This regular client is accustomed to offer a low price; quote the highest to cover the profit margin). (“Chabbian” means amount and “lamtar” means high).
“This insider jargon is in decline, and young salesmen aren’t picking it up anymore. It’s dying out, and at places like Saddar and Raja Bazaar, it’s mostly the older folks who still use it,” said Shafique Ahmed, a salesman at Family Wear.
Faisal, a customer at Aabpara’s Club Shoes, responding to an APP inquiry about his understanding of this coded communication, said, “I’ve heard some strange words before in the shops, but I thought it was just casual chatter between them. Never realized it could be a whole coded system.”
This coded communication also raises ethical questions. Is it clever marketing or just manipulation? Some see it as part of the competitive market and a fair practice; others as deceiving customers.
“It’s like a hidden toolkit for understanding customers. Just a few words help us figure out the right approach, saving time and ensuring we don’t miss a sale,” Mahroof, a seasoned shoe seller in Commercial Market, Satellite Town, remarked, sharing his thoughts with this scribe.
Farooq, another experienced seller, nods in agreement, “Our disguised messaging lets us focus on real buyers, avoiding the rush. It keeps things flowing smoothly and makes the job more rewarding as we are paid extra bucks for each deal, in addition to our salary.”
Next time when you walk into a store in the twin cities, take a moment to listen closely. There’s a good chance the salesmen are speaking in shorthand, and it might just change the way you shop forever.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trade linked to preventing attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil: Iftikhar Malik16 seconds ago
-
Four suspects arrested40 minutes ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets; imposes fines on violators50 minutes ago
-
107 brick kilns razed in November1 hour ago
-
Punjab sports division-level games from tomorrow1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 192 kg drugs1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi makes surprise visit to F-8 exchange chowk interchange project1 hour ago
-
All-out efforts being made to complete Rwp Ring Road within revised timeframe; 37% work completed: R ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 95,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Over 4200 applications received in DG Khan for livestock cards2 hours ago
-
193 properties seized in IIOJK since 2023 as part of drive to silence Kashmiris3 hours ago
-
India urged to allow UN observers, human rights bodies to visit IIOJK3 hours ago