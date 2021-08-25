(@FahadShabbir)

A one-day celebrations of the 264th Urs of great Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will start on August 26 (Thursday)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A one-day celebrations of the 264th Urs of great Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will start on August 26 (Thursday).

According to the district administration spokesperson on Wednesday, the celebrations would be only for one day instead of three days due to the fourth wave of coronavirus.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul said only vaccinated devotees would be allowed to participate in programmes of the Urs.

Ealier, the district administration had also announced a local holiday on August 26.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said foolproof security arrangements had been made in and around the shrine after installing CCTV cameras besides deploying officials.