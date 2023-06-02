Bullet raided body of woman found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A tortured and bullet-raided body of a woman was found in a deserted place near Dhoke Nawaz in the hilly area of Gharsheen in the limits of Saddar Hassanabdal Police Station in the wee hours of Friday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that some farmers spotted the body lying in the deserted place and accordingly informed local police who shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

During the preliminary medical examination the deceased, a woman in her early 40s was subjected to serve torture before shooting in the head.

Police investigators believed that the woman was killed somewhere else and later her body was thrown there to conceal the crime. Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation.