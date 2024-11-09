Bullet-riddle Body Found In Wah Cantt
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A bullet-riddle body of a man was found in the fields of Gulshan Abu Talib area, within the limits of Taxila Police station here Saturday.
According to the police sources, the victim, identified as Amjad, a resident of mohalla Farooq Azam, was spotted by a passerby who immediately alerted the authorities.
Police swiftly rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for further examination. Taxila police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Amjad's tragic demise.
