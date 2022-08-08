Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in Swabi

The bullet-riddled bodies of three young boys were recovered from a graveyard in Jalsai village, Chota Lahore tehsil, Swabi district, police said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The bullet-riddled bodies of three young boys were recovered from a graveyard in Jalsai village, Chota Lahore tehsil, Swabi district, police said on Monday.

A complainant, Fazal Ghani lodged an FIR with Chota Lahore Police Station, saying that he received information about recovery of bodies including his 19-year-old son, Shah Sawar, and two other victims near the tomb of Shaheed Baba in Jalsai village.

"When I reached the scene, the body of my son along with two other bodies of 18-year-old Murad, and 21-year-old Waqar were found.," he said.

Police have shifted all the three bodies to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor for postmortem and registered the case against unknown killers and started investigation.