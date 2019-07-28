Bullet riddled bodies of two brothers found

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday found bodies of two wanted outlaws near Makanr Drain an outskirt in the limit of Parova Police Station.

According to police source, the bodies of two real brothers identified as Rahman Ullah and Jamil Khan sons of Muhammad Ayyub residents of Lakki Marwat were shot dead by unknown people.

The bullet riddled bodies of the slain brothers were later dumped near Makar drain some 40 kilometers away from Dera in the jurisdiction of Parova police station.

The source said the slain persons were wanted by Lakki Marwat police in serious crimes. Both are stated to be real brothers. The bodies were taken into custody by the police. On initial investigation, neither the motive of the killing nor any information about the killers could be determined.

On declaring them as proclaimed offenders by the Lakki Marwat police, they had taken refuge in the jurisdiction of Parova police. Police started investigation.

/378