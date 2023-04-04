Close
Bullet Riddled Body Found Abandoned In Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The bullet-riddled body of a youth was found abandoned in the village Aalim Khan Gopang in district Khairpur on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The bullet-riddled body of a youth was found abandoned in the village Aalim Khan Gopang in district Khairpur on Tuesday.

The youth was identified as Juman son of Muhammad Bakhsh Phulpoto (late), resident of Eidal Khan near Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur.

People belonging to the Phulpoto tribe shifted the body to a hospital for an autopsy report.

