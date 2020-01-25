UrduPoint.com
Bullet Riddled Body Found Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

Bullet riddled body found Hyderabad

A bullet riddled body of a young with his hands tied with chain was found in the limits of Ghalgari police station here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A bullet riddled body of a young with his hands tied with chain was found in the limits of Ghalgari police station here on Saturday.

The police informed that though the slain person's identity could not be immediately known, he was later identified as Ameer Ali Sahani, a resident of Al Amna Complex.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary at Liaquat University Hospital.

The SHO Muhammad Iqbal Abbassi told that the slain person's face bore marks of beating.

He said the police had started investigation of the case and the body would be handed over to the family after the postmortem.

