Bullet riddled body found in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro police found a bullet riddled dead body of a young man on Friday near Khuda Ki Basti unit 4.

According to the police, ths lain person was later identified as 22 years old Imran Loond, a resident of Juhi town of Dadu district who worked in a decoration caterer in Karachi.

The police said man was allegedly kidnapped some days ago from Karachi and the assailants threw his dead body after killing him in Jamshoro.

The dead body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The slain young man's family told the police that he was killed due to a personal enmity.