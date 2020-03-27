UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bullet-riddled Body Found In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Bullet-riddled body found in Tharparkar

A bullet-riddled dead body of Union Council Councilor was found at Garyancho village of Tharparker district on Friday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A bullet-riddled dead body of Union Council Councilor was found at Garyancho village of Tharparker district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akbar Ali Lanjo. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Islamkot Taluka hospital for medico legal formalities and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police

Recent Stories

PCB releases NOC policy for its players

3 minutes ago

Stranded Pakistanis should be brought back. : Mian ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes G20 Leaders’ Comm ..

7 minutes ago

Two of 83 corona suspects tested positive in AJK

10 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the next ..

12 minutes ago

Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.