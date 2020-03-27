Bullet-riddled body found in Tharparkar

A bullet-riddled dead body of Union Council Councilor was found at Garyancho village of Tharparker district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akbar Ali Lanjo. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Islamkot Taluka hospital for medico legal formalities and started investigation.