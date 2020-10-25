Bullet riddled body of youth found in Nullah Rohi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A youth was found murdered near Nizampura village here on Sunday.

According to police, some passers-by spotted the bullet riddled body of a youth floating at Nullah Rohi, near Nizampura and informed the Sadr Kasur police which reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Later, the victim was identified as Usman Nadeem (25) resident of Bhaserpura Kasur.

Police are investigating.