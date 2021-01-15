UrduPoint.com
Bullet Riddled Body Recovered From Ring Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:28 PM

Police here on Friday recovered bullet riddled body of a man from a car on Ring Road within limits of Gulbahar Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Police here on Friday recovered bullet riddled body of a man from a car on Ring Road within limits of Gulbahar Police Station.

According to police, the body was recovered from a car parked near a CNG situated on Ring Road.

The body was identified as Noshad Gul of Nawa Kale Charsadda. The body was handed over to relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police has started probe to identify the exact location and reasons behind the murder. It is worth mentioning that it is a second body that was also recovered within the precincts of same police station during last 24 hours.

