'Bulletproof Veil' Suits Well On Imran Khan; Nasir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 08:07 PM

'Bulletproof Veil' suits well on Imran Khan; Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that PTI chief Imran Khan turned in to the court in 'Bulletproof Veil', which also suits well on him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that PTI chief Imran Khan turned in to the court in 'Bulletproof Veil', which also suits well on him.

The credit goes to Imran Khan, who introduced the bulletproof veil otherwise it was right of the women.

Nasir Shah said that PTI chief should be given a medal on this roll-out.

He said that Imran Khan was a modern revolutionary leader, who go by a bulletproof vehicle, wore bulletproof veil and slept in a bunker but did not resolve the problems of the people.

He said that a number of clowns had been in the country in the past and they welcomed one more as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

