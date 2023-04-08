Bullets raided body of woman found

Bullets raided body of a woman found in a deserted place near Islamabad- DI Khan motorway in village Dhoke Malkan near Nilhad in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Bullets raided body of a woman found in a deserted place near Islamabad- DI Khan motorway in village Dhoke Malkan near Nilhad in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Saturday.

According to police, some passersby spotted a body lying at a deserted place, who rushed to inform the police.

On getting information, the Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The woman's body was two to three days old and she was shot somewhere else. Later, the police said that the deceased body was dumped to conceal the crime.

Meanwhile, the body was not identified till filing this news report. The Pindigheb Police registered a murder case against unknown assailants and started further investigation.