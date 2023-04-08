Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bullets Raided Body Of Woman Found

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Bullets raided body of woman found

Bullets raided body of a woman found in a deserted place near Islamabad- DI Khan motorway in village Dhoke Malkan near Nilhad in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Bullets raided body of a woman found in a deserted place near Islamabad- DI Khan motorway in village Dhoke Malkan near Nilhad in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Saturday.

According to police, some passersby spotted a body lying at a deserted place, who rushed to inform the police.

On getting information, the Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

The woman's body was two to three days old and she was shot somewhere else. Later, the police said that the deceased body was dumped to conceal the crime.

Meanwhile, the body was not identified till filing this news report. The Pindigheb Police registered a murder case against unknown assailants and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Motorway Women

Recent Stories

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 V ..

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on A ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

5 minutes ago
 Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown whea ..

Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown wheat

5 minutes ago
 Benchmark for world food commodity prices fall in ..

Benchmark for world food commodity prices fall in March for twelfth consecutive ..

27 minutes ago
 Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital ..

Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital - Italian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.