Bullion Rates In Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.186884/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.171310/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 2117/10 grams
