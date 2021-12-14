- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.106900/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.98000/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi 1260/10 grams
