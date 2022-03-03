- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Thursday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.1010600/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.101380/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi 1240/10 grams
