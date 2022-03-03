UrduPoint.com

Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in

Hyderabad gold market on Thursday

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.1010600/10 grams

Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.101380/10 grams

Silver -Tezabi 1240/10 grams

