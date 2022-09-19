- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in
Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.132533/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.121489/10 grams
