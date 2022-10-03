- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.125161/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.114731/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1371/10 grams
