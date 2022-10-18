- Home
Bullion Rates In Hyderabad Gold Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad
gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.12794710 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.117285/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1450/10 grams
